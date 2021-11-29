Grace Thorpe death: Adam Jackson jailed for two-year-old's murder
- Published
A man who murdered a two-year-old girl he had been trusted to look after as she sat in her high chair has been jailed.
Grace Thorpe had been left with her mother's then-partner Adam Jackson at her home near Redcar, in November 2020.
At Teesside Crown Court Jackson, 27, admitted murder and was jailed for life with a minimum of 16-and-a-half years.
Judge Howard Crowson called it "a brutal, violent and painful assault" on Grace who had called Jackson "Daddy".
Grace had multiple injuries, including a fractured skull and leg, and had bruises across her body.
Jackson had initially claimed the two-year-old had fallen from a faulty high chair, but a pathologist concluded the injuries were inflicted deliberately.
Grace was found in a critical condition at her home in Dale Street, in New Marske, on 10 November and died in hospital the following day.
'Happiest little girl'
Speaking after sentencing, Alice Quine, Grace's mother, said "I lost everything in that moment."
"My Grace was the happiest little girl who never wanted for anything, she was always content and smiling, her laugh was infectious," she said through a statement.
"Grace loved and trusted Adam Jackson and he abused that in every way possible. I trusted him with my whole world and he took it away from me in a split second."
Ms Quine also spoke of the impact the two-year-old's death had had on Grace's sister, who she said had shared the "most amazing bond and love for each other".
"Every birthday will be celebrated, every anniversary we will remember, every Christmas an empty chair will always be at the table because we know she will be there with us," she added.
Senior investigating officer, temporary Det Ch Insp Peter Carr, said Jackson had delayed seeking medical help and tried to conceal what had happened, "even offering Grace chocolate buttons to try to appease her".
"He continued to lie to Grace's family and to police to try to cover up what he had done," he added.
"Today's guilty plea spares Grace's family the pain of a lengthy trial but it does not take anything away from the fact that Adam Jackson caused the death of a young toddler who had her whole life ahead of her.
"Grace's family will live with that loss every day."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.