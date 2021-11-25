Darlington man spiked in bar fears syringe jab could kill
A man who was injected with an unknown drug while out in a bar says he fears someone could be killed by such jabs.
Craig Campbell Tosh said it hit him like a "sledgehammer" after being pricked in the stomach in Newcastle.
Mr Campbell Tosh, who is 6ft 1in tall and from Darlington, warned revellers to look out for each other while urging the "horrible people" responsible for the attacks to stop.
Northumbria Police said they were investigating.
'Felt violated'
The 48-year-old said he had been celebrating a friend's 50th birthday in Newcastle on 6 November when he suddenly lost control of his body and "the way I was as a person".
He told BBC Radio Tees he had drunk four pints of beer but had no idea he had been injected at that time.
Mr Campbell Tosh said he collapsed several times as his wife helped him to the railway station, a night she described as the "worst of her life".
The following day he still felt unwell, and then the day after while showering he found a bruise on his stomach.
He checked his clothes and found blood and a small hole in his jacket corresponding to the mark on his body.
He said he had heard stories of women being attacked in such a way but as a "six foot one, 22-stone man I didn't think it would affect me".
"I was embarrassed," he said, adding: "I felt violated. I felt vulnerable and that just isn't me.
"There was a horrible feeling that someone had put something in my body and I didn't have a clue what it was."
'Doing it for fun'
He has sought medical advice but said he must wait three months before he can be tested for diseases such as hepatitis or HIV.
Mr Campbell said: "These horrible people are doing this now for fun, just for a laugh. That's what's triggered me to tell my story.
"If it can happen to me it can happen to anybody.
"To those horrible people that are doing it, I say just have a think about it.
"I don't know what kick you are getting out of it.
"These guys that are doing it think they are big and clever but one of them is going to end up on a manslaughter charge because they are going to end up killing someone who is innocently having a night out."
A police spokeswoman said the force was investigating.
She said: "We proactively police the night-time economy and have dedicated officers on patrol to protect the vulnerable and target anyone looking to commit offences.
"We also work with our partners and with licensees to ensure the city remains one the safest places to enjoy a night out."
