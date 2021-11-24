Teesside Stagecoach workers accept a new pay deal
Bus workers across Teesside have called off their planned industrial action after accepting a new pay offer.
Stagecoach has been running a reduced service after drivers in Stockton and Hartlepool took four days of industrial action when pay talks collapsed.
More than 200 members of the Unite union voted to take an improved offer.
It follows pay deals which have been agreed for bus workers in Newcastle, Sunderland and South Shields.
Strike action began on 8 November and involved drivers, engineers, cleaners, supervisors, managers and administrative staff.
Further planned action was suspended as union members held a ballot over the revised pay offer, which has now been agreed.
'Standing in unity'
Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a significant result for our members employed by Stagecoach.
"By standing together in unity they ensured that the company made a pay offer that met their expectations."
The union said workers would receive a minimum pay increase of 8.5% paid in several stages over the next 10 months.
Unite regional co-ordinating officer Mark Sanderson said: "The deal which was hammered out not only delivers a fair deal for members but also begins to tackle the pay inequalities faced by Teesside bus workers compared to other Stagecoach workers in the region."
Stagecoach has been contacted for a comment.
