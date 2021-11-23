Darlington sex abuser sentenced to 20-year term
- Published
A child sex offender who regularly abused a young girl over a number of years has been jailed for 20 years.
James Vayro forced the child to perform sex acts in return for gifts and rewards, Teesside Crown Court heard.
The 33-year-old, of Orchard Way, Gainford, Darlington, was arrested after the girl spoke out about the abuse she has suffered.
Vayro denied 11 offences including rape and sexual assault but was convicted on Friday following a seven-day trial .
Judge Timothy Stead praised the victim for her bravery and composure throughout the court process.
'Enduring trauma'
In an impact statement, she said: "The things Vayro did to me have affected me greatly and I am now so guarded and struggle to trust anyone around me.
"But I am now working on myself, trying to get better and be a better person moving forward.
"Finally, I have justice. I am free of Vayro, he will no longer be in my life and I can now look forward to the future."
Det Con Pat Finn, from Durham Constabulary, said: "Vayro is a dangerous man who has used his victim purely for his own sexual gratification, with no regard whatsoever for her wellbeing or for the enduring psychological trauma he has caused.
"I hope that today's sentence brings her some sense of closure, and that she can now begin the process of rebuilding her life, safe in the knowledge that he cannot harm her any more."
