County Durham woman uses child mannequins to slow drivers
A woman who set up child-sized mannequins to slow down drivers passing through her village has been named as a road safety hero by police in Durham.
Erin Langdale, 20, came up with the idea to prompt motorists to drive more slowly through Middlestone village.
Concerned about speeding on the B6287, between Bishop Auckland and Spennymoor, she set up a road safety group.
Among the initiatives was putting realistic mannequins throughout the village to look like children playing.
The dolls were dressed by local children to make them look as lifelike as possible.
Miss Langdale said: "It's been a group effort and there was a lady before me, Sandra, who has also campaigned to help make the village roads safer so it's great to have some recognition for the whole community."
Miss Langdale has been named a police road safety hero by police and road safety charity Brake for her efforts.
Insp Kevin Salter, from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: "Erin is clearly very passionate about road safety and she should be very proud of her achievement."
He said speeding is a factor in one in five fatal crashes and he hoped the community initiative would continue to see drivers slowing down.
The road safety group has also held a poster competition and lobbied Durham County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen.
Mrs Allen said: "Erin has carried out some excellent initiatives to promote road safety.
"I will continue to work with the community and local elected members of all parties to tackle road safety concerns to prevent serious injury and death on our roads."
