Aycliffe Angel Jo Allan honoured on 100th birthday for war effort
- Published
A 100-year-old who hoped to celebrate her big day with her 101 descendants has been honoured for her vital efforts during the Second World War.
Jo Allan, of Linthorpe, Middlesbrough, was one of thousands of women employed at a huge munitions factory, where they became known as the Aycliffe Angels.
A planned party was scaled back due to the Covid pandemic but the great-great grandmother still managed to celebrate.
Mrs Allan was presented with a medal and certificate for her war efforts.
The job saw her travel by bus and take two trains from her home in Linthorpe to Heighington, where she would check bullets for faults.
More than 17,000 women worked at the Royal Ordnance Factory, where a blue plaque was recently unveiled on the current site.
Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston presented her with a certificate and badge in recognition of her wartime contribution on behalf of Great Aycliffe Town Council.
She also received her 100th birthday card from the Queen.
Asked about the secret to a long life, Mrs Allan said: "There isn't really a secret but I do think it's important to have a happy frame of mind and to try not to worry."
"It's not every day you are 100," she laughed as she praised her "marvellous family".
Born on 18 November 1921 when George V was King, Teesside's famous Transporter Bridge was only 10 years old and the town's Newport Bridge had yet to be built.
Mrs Allan - née Byrne - has lived in Middlesbrough for almost all her life, and was married to her husband Dave for 61 years, before he died in 2005, aged 82.
She has 12 children, 37 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Youngest son Dave told BBC Radio Tees: "We are still trying to get our heads around that our mum is 100 years old and it's a really special day for us.
"It's an incredible achievement.".
