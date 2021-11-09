Cleveland PCC Steve Turner will not resign over sex assault claim
Cleveland's police and crime commissioner has said he will not stand down while being investigated over a historical sexual assault claim.
Steve Turner said he had not been informed of any details of the allegation, dating back to the 1980s.
The Conservative also claimed that details of the inquiry, managed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, had been leaked by political opponents.
The inquiry could take years, he said, but he will not be "forced to resign".
In a statement, Mr Turner, who was elected in May, said he had only been informed that he faced an allegation but he had been given no details about the person involved, the place or circumstances.
'Political carnage'
In response to calls from Labour for him to stand down, Mr Turner said: "My resignation is not the right thing to do in this instance.
"I do fully believe in English justice, and am committed to supporting the investigation and the process in its entirety, and am confident the investigation will go on to prove beyond doubt, that I am innocent, as I have not committed any such offence.
"I have been advised that the investigation can take many months and potentially years, and I should not anticipate it being concluded until well into 2024."
He added: "This is currently an allegation, and I cannot allow one anonymous allegation to bring into jeopardy the democratic process and the wishes of the public who took part in my election.
"To do so would create an incredibly dangerous precedent potentially creating political carnage across the entire country.
"I am committed to democracy and the justice system."
'Suspend him'
On Monday, Labour's Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, called for Mr Turner to "be suspended by the Conservatives immediately".
He added: "Rather than remaining silent, his friends who are ministers in the government and the prime minister should suspend him. It is astonishing he hasn't already been suspended."
A separate matter was previously referred to the police watchdog concerning Mr Turner receiving a police caution in the 1990s for theft while working as a supermarket manager, in a role from which he "voluntarily" resigned.
He previously wrote on social media about what had happened, describing it as a "stupid error" and saying it had been a "minor incident".
