Whorlton Hall abuse inquiry: Nine ex-care workers deny charges
Nine former care workers have pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the alleged abuse of patients with learning difficulties in County Durham.
In 2019 undercover filming by BBC Panorama at Whorlton Hall appeared to show vulnerable adults being mocked, intimidated and restrained.
Six men and three women were charged with ill treatment or wilful neglect of an individual by a care worker.
They each appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court earlier.
The accused - who are all former Whorlton Hall workers - are:
- John Sanderson, 24, from Willington.
- Darren Lawton, 46, from Darlington.
- Niall Mellor, 24, from Bishop Auckland.
- Sara Banner, 31, from Newton Aycliffe.
- Matthew Banner, 41, from Newton Aycliffe.
- Ryan Fuller, 26, from Startforth.
- Sabah Mahmood, 26, from Kelloe.
- Peter Bennett, 52, from Darlington.
- Karen McGee, 53, from Darlington.
The court heard they had teased and agitated patients and used them as a source of entertainment.
The specialist facility, near Barnard Castle, which has since closed, was privately-run but funded by the NHS.
All nine defendants were granted unconditional bail and are due to appear at Durham Crown Court on 7 December.
