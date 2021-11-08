Hartlepool and Stockton Stagecoach bus strike begins
Stagecoach bus drivers in Hartlepool and Stockton have gone on strike in a row over pay.
The 12-day walkout will also impact services in Middlesbrough and Redcar.
Union members from Unite voted to take part in a month-long series of action after talks collapsed, with over 200 workers involved including depot staff.
Stagecoach has previously said it was "disappointed" by the walkout and apologised to customers, with no services from either depot able to run.
Passenger Sheila Masterson, who has limited mobility, told BBC Radio Tees she was worried how she would get around.
"There's only one bus that can get me from where I live to town," she said.
"People like myself are going to be totally stuck, we are not going to be able to get out."
Industrial Action from Monday 8 November 2021 across Teesside & Hartlepool: https://t.co/YHcumZVGEM pic.twitter.com/m58FTDsaok— Stagecoach North East (@StagecoachNE) November 7, 2021
Industrial action is set to take place every day until 4 December. Buses will also be reduced on non-strike days due to an overtime ban.
Picket lines will be in place at Hartlepool and Stockton bus depots and Stagecoach has advised passengers to plan ahead.
Unite confirmed it allowed a coach used for Covid-19 vaccinations out of its Stockton depot.
