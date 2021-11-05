Stagecoach Teesside bus services cut as strikes to go ahead
- Published
Bus services on Teesside are set to be greatly reduced after staff voted to take industrial action over pay.
The Unite union said more than 200 drivers, engineers and other staff at Stagecoach depots in Hartlepool and Stockton will walk out on Monday, with a further 11 strikes days to come.
Unite said its members agreed to strike following the collapse of talks.
Stagecoach said it was "disappointed" by the strike with no services from either depot able to run.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the pay offer made by Stagecoach was the equivalent of a cut and "utterly unacceptable", adding: "Stagecoach's penny pinching must end."
Further strikes at the Teesside depots are scheduled for 10, 12, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 30 November and 2 and 4 December.
Unite's regional co-ordinating officer, Mark Sanderson, said: "The strikes will cause considerable disruption to bus passengers throughout Teesside but this strike is entirely of Stagecoach's own making."
Steve Walker, managing director for Stagecoach North East, said the company was "extremely disappointed" by the action which mean there will be services on strike days and reduced timetables on non-strike days.
He said the company remained open to continuing discussions.
Stagecoach has said its customers will be able to use their tickets on Arriva North East buses during the period of industrial action.
Meanwhile, strikes scheduled for Newcastle, South Shields and Sunderland have been paused to allow members to vote for an improved pay offer, Unite said.
Mr Walker claimed an agreement was agreed in South Shields on Friday, adding: "In view of the clear progress that we have made in a number of depots in the North East, we are disappointed that Unite is continuing with plans for strike action in Teesside.
"Stagecoach has reached agreements with trade unions in the vast majority of other depots across the country and we remain open to continuing discussions with Unite.
"We would urge them to call off this unnecessary action which will cause untold inconvenience to local communities, and will hit the pockets of our employees and their families."
