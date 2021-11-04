Cleveland police and crime chief Steve Turner faces sexual assault claim
- Published
Cleveland's police and crime commissioner is being investigated by the police watchdog over a historical sexual assault allegation.
Conservative Steve Turner was elected to the position in May.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it began a "managed investigation" after a referral from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel.
The matter will be investigated by another force. Mr Turner's office said it would co-operate fully.
The claim - first reported in the Mirror - is said to refer to an incident alleged to have happened in the 1980s.
No arrests have been made.
Cleveland's Police and Crime Panel held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, but the media and public were barred from attending due to "information" about an "individual". It is not known what the matter referred to.
The IOPC is responsible for overseeing complaints made about police forces.
"Any allegation that a criminal offence may have been committed by a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) must be referred by the appropriate authority to the IOPC to determine whether the matter should be investigated," a spokesperson said.
"We have now begun a managed investigation following a complaint referral from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel regarding the alleged conduct of the current PCC prior to taking up the role.
"This investigation, which follows an allegation of a serious non-recent criminal offence, will be carried out by a force from another area under our direction and control.
"We have contacted the complainant to make them aware of our involvement. As this investigation is at a very early stage, it would not be appropriate to comment further."
'Assist with inquiries'
A spokesperson for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: "We have been made aware that a referral has been made to Cleveland Police and Crime Panel relating to a non-recent allegation against Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.
"We extend our full co-operation to the panel and the IOPC and we will assist them with any inquiries they need to make."
It added that as there was an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate for to comment further.
A separate matter was previously referred to the police watchdog concerning Mr Turner receiving a police caution for theft while working as a supermarket manager in the 1970s, in a role from which he "voluntarily" resigned.
He previously wrote on social media about what had happened, describing it as a "stupid error" and saying it had been a "minor incident".
Mr Turner also insisted he had "diligently followed all the rules" governing the appointment of police and crime commissioners.
