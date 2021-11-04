Cleveland police and crime chief Steve Turner faces sexual assault claim
Cleveland's police and crime commissioner is being investigated by the police watchdog over a historical sexual assault allegation.
Conservative Steve Turner was elected to the position in May.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it began a "managed investigation" after a referral from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel.
The matter will be investigated by a force from outside the area. Mr Turner has been approached for a comment.
The allegation - first reported in the Mirror - is said to refer to an incident which happened in the 1980s.
No arrests have been made.
Cleveland's Police and Crime Panel held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, but the media and public were barred from attending due to "information" about an "individual". It is not known what the matter referred to.
The IOPC is responsible for overseeing complaints made about police forces.
"Any allegation that a criminal offence may have been committed by a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) must be referred by the appropriate authority to the IOPC to determine whether the matter should be investigated," a spokesperson said.
"We have now begun a managed investigation following a complaint referral from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel regarding the alleged conduct of the current PCC prior to taking up the role.
"This investigation, which follows an allegation of a serious non-recent criminal offence, will be carried out by a force from another area under our direction and control.
"We have contacted the complainant to make them aware of our involvement. As this investigation is at a very early stage, it would not be appropriate to comment further."
