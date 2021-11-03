Katrice Lee: Boris Johnson to meet missing girl's father
- Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to meet the father of a girl who went missing in Germany 40 years ago.
Katrice Lee vanished on her second birthday in November 1981, near a British military base where her dad was stationed.
Richard Lee, from Hartlepool, believes she his daughter was abducted and the case has been raised in the House of Commons.
Mr Johnson said he would meet Mr Lee "father to father".
Katrice had been with her mother Sharon, from Gosport, at a Naafi supermarket in Paderborn when she disappeared.
The Royal Military Police (RMP) has previously apologised for failings in its investigations, which included delays in interviewing key witnesses and not releasing a photofit of a suspect for 36 years.
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions earlier, Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer said: "As a mother, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and torment of losing a child.
"Richard Lee, a constituent of mine and who served with distinction in the British Army, has been living with this pain every day of his life since the 28 November 1981.
"The 40th anniversary of Katrice's disappearance is coming up at the end of this month, which will undoubtedly be an exceptionally painful event for the entire Lee family.
"Would the prime minister please agree to meet with Mr Lee, father to father, and reassure him Katrice has not been forgotten?"
In his reply, Mr Johnson described it as "an absolutely tragic case".
He added: "Of course I will agree with my honourable friend's request and meet Mr Lee father to father."
The RMP's most recent investigation into the youngster's disappearance was scaled back last year - a move which Mr Lee described as "devastating".
“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and torment of losing a child”— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 3, 2021
MP Jill Mortimer raises case of Katrice Lee, who went missing 40 years ago, and asks if PM will meet her father
Boris Johnson says he will meet Richard Lee “father to father”#PMQs https://t.co/w3GKdM4HQg pic.twitter.com/Szvb46bHMe
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.