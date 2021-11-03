Hemlington attack: Couple, 79 and 95, left frightened by brick attack
An "elderly and vulnerable" couple say they are too scared to open their front door after their home was bombarded by youths armed with bricks.
The 79-year-old man was knocked out by a missile while his wife, 95, narrowly avoided being hit when another brick was hurled through a window.
Cleveland Police is investigating the "distressing" attack, which happened in Middlesbrough on Saturday.
The woman said she had been left feeling "like a prisoner" in her home.
The couple, who the BBC is not identifying, first heard a loud bang on the back door of their home in Hemlington at about 18:30 BST on Saturday.
The man said he went to investigate and saw "two youths run away with balaclavas on and dark clothes".
'Dripping blood'
He told BBC Radio Tees: "I walked up to the back gates and the next thing I knew something hit me, I went down.
"The wife came out, I eventually got up because she heard me moaning and there was blood all over my shirt, dripping down my face and then I saw what had hit me, it was a wall brick."
Then the couple heard a crash in their living room and went in to find a brick had smashed through the window, landing where the woman had been sitting just moments before.
"It has really frightened me. I've been afraid to sit here on my own," she said.
"It's come to a time where are you too frightened to open the door. It shouldn't be like that.
"I've felt for a while I'm like a prisoner here because you don't dare go out at night. It's awful."
The couple said they had no idea why their home was targeted.
Cleveland Police said it happened on what is known locally as "mischief night", during which its officers dealt with "a considerable number of incidents".
A dispersal order had been in place at the time, which allowed officers to force people to leave an area if they were being disruptive.
Ch Insp Daryll Tomlinson said the couple were "elderly and vulnerable" and it had been a "horrific" incident.
He said they had been "looking forward" to giving out sweets to local children for Halloween but the attack had ruined it.
"You just think, 'why? Why is this happening?'" he said.
"The family can't really let this lie until they know why."
He appealed for the neighbours and community to come forward and provide information.
