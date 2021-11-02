Redcar steelworks storehouse demolished in controlled explosion
An old storehouse has become the latest building to be demolished on the former Redcar steelworks site.
The Redcar Stock House was destroyed in a controlled explosion on Monday night.
The 4,500-acre (1,800 hectare) site is being cleared as part of a regeneration scheme after the works shut in 2015.
The demolition came weeks after the 1950s-era Dorman Long coal bunker was controversially razed when the government overruled a last-ditch attempt to preserve it.
A spokesman for the Teesworks site, which includes the former steelworks, said the storehouse stood opposite the blast furnace and was used to store raw materials and iron ore for use at the works.
He said: "The demolition of all major steelmaking facilities at the former Redcar Steelworks is progressing at pace across the 4,500-acre Teesworks site.
"The programme is currently being accelerated so that the land is investor-ready faster and jobs for local workers can be delivered sooner."
