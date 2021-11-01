Rachel Wilson manslaughter: Drug addict Keith Hall jailed
A drug addict has been jailed for killing a woman whose body was found on farmland 10 years after she vanished.
Keith Hall denied murdering Rachel Wilson, 19, in 2002, but admitted her manslaughter at Teesside Crown Court.
The 62-year-old, of Lambton Road in Grove Hill, Middlesbrough, attacked her after she failed to make enough cash from her sex work to feed his habit.
He dumped her body in a shallow grave and then lied about it for two decades. He was jailed for 18-and-a-half years.
Hall also admitted living off prostitution money earned by his victim and perverting the course of justice.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it had not been able to pursue a murder conviction because it would have been "very difficult" to prove Hall's intent.
Ms Wilson was last seen in May 2002 and her disappearance was the subject of multiple police appeals until June 2012, when her remains were found in a shallow grave on farmland near Coulby Newham.
The perverting the course of justice charge related to Hall trying to get a witness to change a police statement about a comment in which he incriminated himself over Ms Wilson's death.
No details have ever been given about how she died.
Temporary Det Supt Paula Dewell said Hall was a "compulsive liar" who concocted "convoluted stories" to try and get away with the killing.
She said a lock of Ms Wilson's hair was found in his wallet along with a note written by her apologising for "not making enough money" which was effectively her "last written words".
Ms Dewell said Hall had been spoken to "eight or nine times" by police after Ms Wilson went missing, but it was only when her body was found in 2012 and an official murder inquiry was launched that people came forward with "significant" information about him.
She said Hall met her when she was 15 or 16 and quickly started a relationship with her.
He then introduced her to crack cocaine and used "physical and psychological abuse" to push her into prostitution to fund his habit.
'Torment'
Ms Wilson's sister Nicola Wilson said: "The Rachel we remember was very happy and bubbly. She was amazing.
"Anybody can get sucked into that lifestyle and as we know now Rachel was forced into it.
"She was a child and wouldn't have had any idea of what was happening to her. That was heart-breaking."
She also said it was a "torment" for the family not knowing what had happened to Ms Wilson for so long.
