Teesport tug boat workers hold ballot over strike action
- Published
Tug boat workers are holding a ballot for industrial action over pay, which could see Teesport brought to a standstill before Christmas.
The Unite union and Svitzer Marine, whose vessels tow ships into port, have failed to agree a wage increase.
Unite said a pay freeze was unjustified given the company's owner, the shipping giant Maersk, was expected to make record profits this year.
Svitzer said it had been working with the union to resolve the impasse.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members have kept vital goods flowing through this major gateway port throughout the most difficult year in living memory and the thanks they get is a pay freeze.
"Maersk is on course to make record profits touching £12bn," she said.
Svitzer, which is based in Denmark, said it had been in discussions with the union for 10 months.
"Unfortunately, and despite our efforts, we have not been able to settle the matter," a spokeswoman said.
The dispute coincides with the launch of the new Teesside freeport and concerns over workers' rights.
A row between Unite and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen broke out last week after the union called for assurances over protections for workers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Unite regional officer Pat McCourt said the dispute raised "serious questions" about the freeport strategy.
But Mr Houchen said the dispute was between a private company and a union and "nothing to do with freeports".
The ballot on industrial action will close on 12 November.
If supported, strike action could begin in early December.
