Long Newton villagers lose fight to buy closed pub
- Published
Residents have lost their fight to save a closed village pub which its owner wants to turn into housing.
They had raised £250,000 to buy The Vane Arms in Long Newton, near Stockton, after its conversion to homes was refused by councillors in March.
However, the Planning Inspectorate has overturned the refusal on appeal.
Long Newton Community Hub chairman Nigel Dennison said the group was "devastated" by the planning verdict.
"We've been working tirelessly for almost two years to try and fight this and keep the pub open," he said.
"The village people and all the people who pledged money to the tune of £250,000 are devastated.
"It's heart breaking - we feel like the soul has been ripped out of the village."
'Shell-shocked'
Earlier this year Stockton Council's planning committee was told the community group's "verbal offer" of £280,000 to buy the pub had been turned down by its owners.
The pub's developer had said it had been losing money and argued there were alternative facilities in the village, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In its appeal Camfero Homes argued councillors should have followed council officers' original recommendation to approve the conversion plans.
Planning Inspector David Cross ruled the pub was not viable and the nearby Derry - which is currently closed - would "go some way" to compensate for its loss.
His report said: "Even allowing for potential changes in the tenancy of The Derry, there is no substantive evidence before me that it will permanently cease operation."
His decision can only be quashed by the High Court.
Conservative councillor Steve Matthews said he was "shell-shocked" by the decision.
"It's unbelievable they would go against the community and against a laudable endeavour where the village had put so much effort in," he said.
"For luxury houses, it makes no sense to me. What benefit is that going to bring to a village?"
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.