Durham Council makes case for Ferryhill station plan

Published
Image source, Durham County Council
Image caption, Sedgefield MP Paul Howell (centre) is supporting the plan put forward by Durham County Council's Elizabeth Scott and Craig MacLennan

A council is pushing forward plans to open a new railway station in County Durham.

Durham County Council has submitted a business case to the Department for Transport (DfT) for a stop at Ferryhill to take passengers into Teesside.

The station would be placed on the Stillington line, which is currently only used for freight.

The council said the plan is a "long way" from being completed but this is a "significant first step".

The DfT will assess the business case and decide next steps for the scheme, a council spokeswoman said.

The line would "improve transport connectivity" for about 10,000 people living in Ferryhill and a further 50,000 residents in a wider three mile (5km) catchment area, the council added.

Elizabeth Scott, cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: "Whilst we are a long way from starting works, this is a significant first step towards re-opening a station in Ferryhill and improving connections to the wider county and the rest of the North East."

Paul Howell, MP for Sedgefield, said: "The numbers in this case look extremely supportive of the proposal and I am very optimistic that the DfT will find them compelling."

"This, in my opinion, delivers the numbers to justify investment and hopefully will enable the next step which is a detailed technical appraisal. I am delighted to see this progress and will continue to push for more."

