North Tees Hospital: Arrest after reports of man with knife
Armed police were called to a hospital in Teesside after reports that a man had a knife.
Units from Cleveland Police were seen at the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton at around 07:30 BST.
The force said a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and affray. No-one was harmed in the incident.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust said: "As this is an ongoing case, we cannot comment."
