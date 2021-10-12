Newton Aycliffe community orchard wrecked hours after being planted
An orchard growing fruit to be given to the community was damaged by vandals just hours after being planted.
The trees, which grew apples, pears and nuts, were part of a volunteer project in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.
But, just hours after the first set of 40 had been planted, half of them were snapped, uprooted or vandalised.
Durham Constabulary said it had received reports of criminal damage on Burnhill Way on Friday, 8 October.
The trees had been planted by teams over last week up until Thursday afternoon, before the vandals struck later that evening.
Officials took the difficult decision to remove the remaining trees over fears they too would be vandalised.
A decision on what to with them, and other trees on order, is set to be made by the town council.
The project was awarded a £10,000 grant through the Great Aycliffe and Middridge Partnership.
Steve Cooper, from Great Aycliffe Town Council, told BBC Radio Tees he felt "physically sick" when he went to see what happened.
"It's just really disappointing," he said.
"Hopefully we can get to the bottom of who has done this because it's clear that it's the minority that has spoilt it for everybody else.
"I was absolutely gutted - not just for the damage but the fact that the volunteers had given up their free time to plant the trees and some of them already had fruit on. With the autumn colour it looked spectacular."
Durham Constabulary said officers were called just before 09:00 BST on Friday.
"A number of trees are believed to have been damaged in the incident. Inquires are now ongoing," it said.
