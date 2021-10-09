BBC News

Middlesbrough cyclist death: Second man charged with murder

Published
Image source, Family handout
Image caption, Mr Eland suffered head injuries and died later in hospital

A second man has been charged with murder over the death of a cyclist who was struck by a car.

Carl Eland, from North Ormesby, was cycling with a woman when they were hit between Homerton Road and Gribdale Road in Middlesbrough on 21 August.

The 37-year-old suffered head injuries and died later in hospital. The woman was not seriously injured.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court later.

Another 20-year-old man has also previously been charged with murder and is due to stand trial in February.

