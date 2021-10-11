Teesside teachers urged not to read out racist slur in books
- Published
Secondary schools are being sent an open letter urging teachers not to read out a racist term in full that appears in curriculum texts.
It follows reports pupils at two Teesside schools challenged the use of the slur during lessons on Of Mice and Men, and To Kill a Mockingbird.
The letter has been signed by more than 100 academics, campaigners and parents.
The Department for Education said any concerns should be dealt with by the schools' complaints procedures.
Neither of the schools are being named to protect the identity of the pupils involved.
The open letter, organised by anti-racist educator Marsha Garratt, asks all the schools in the Tees Valley area to stop teachers reading the racist slur out loud.
She said two young people of African heritage told her about the separate incidents and how they challenged the teachers, saying the word was racist.
'Violent word'
"In both cases the teachers said it wasn't racist because they were using it from a text and because of the situation", Ms Garratt said.
"The teachers continued to use the word in their defence of using that word, which just exacerbated things massively.
"Me and fellow campaigners are saying this word is a violent word and it adds nothing to the lesson by saying it out loud.
"We're not targeting particular schools, we're asking all schools not to say the word out loud in a lesson.
"There are three reasons why - it affects the students' sense of safety, it doesn't add to the value of the lesson, and some of our students have reported that some white students felt emboldened to repeat the term afterwards, causing more harm."
The open letter asks every school to respond to the request.
'Sensitive issues'
The Department for Education spokesperson said: "Pupils should be taught about different communities and how different groups of people have contributed to society.
"We have given schools the freedom and flexibility to decide how to do that, and choose their own resources for the national curriculum.
"Any sensitive issues regarding the materials should be handled by the school and in consultation with parents.
"If there are concerns with books and how they are taught, as with other schooling matters, people should follow the school's complaints procedure in place."
