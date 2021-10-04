Bilsdale TV mast: 'Not-spots' unserved by new transmitter revealed
- Published
Engineers have released a map showing which areas could still be without a TV signal once a replacement mast for the Bilsdale transmitter is operational.
Arqiva said the temporary mast being built in a quarry would cover up to 95% of homes previously served by Bilsdale.
But some coastal and rural inland areas in County Durham and North Yorkshire will be in so-called "not-spots".
The mast had been due to go live on Tuesday but has been delayed by poor weather.
Other options will be offered to those still without a signal, Arqiva said.
Paul Donovan from Arqiva said it would not be known exactly where the "not-spots" were until the mast was switched on, which is now anticipated to be between 13 and 19 October,
Small relay towers could be built to fill the TV coverage area, he added.
Affected households could also be offered other options, such as internet TV services or FreeSat.
Mr Donovan said: "We're working hard on alternative plans to help those who don't benefit from [the new mast], including on the coast and in the Dales of North Yorkshire and County Durham, and some other areas.
"We're absolutely committed to restoring services as quickly as we can, and to prioritising those in our communities who need help the most."
Arqiva said the Bilsdale transmitter, which caught fire on 10 August, served about 600,000 homes, about 500,000 of whom have seen services restored through the installation of masts at Eston Nab, Arncliffe and Sutton Bank.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.