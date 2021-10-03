Rare German Steiff bear to be auctioned in Thornaby
Bidders from the US and France have shown interest in a rare 114-year-old teddy bear, an auction house has said.
Toy and collectables specialist Vectis in Thornaby, Teesside, said the cinnamon-coloured German Steiff bear could fetch up to £1,200.
It is being sold by the family of the niece of his original owner, who was given the bear in 1908.
Auctioneer Joanne McDonald said there had been interest from "around the globe".
She added: "It is an honour to be able to offer for sale a teddy bear with such a fascinating and diverse history.
"Not only was he made by the foremost teddy bear maker, Steiff, in a rare cinnamon colour but the fact he has lived through major upheaval and world-changing events and survived is extraordinary."
The bear, named Ted, was given to Ileene Ruth Smith, who lived in Harrow, Middlesex, on her 7th birthday on 4 October 1908.
Few Steiff toys were imported from Germany at the time and the bear would have been considered a luxury.
The bear is being sold by the family of Ms Smith's niece who inherited him on her aunt's death.
Ms Smith took her bear with her into the air raid shelters when she worked at the War Ministry in London during World War Two, Vectis said.
The bear also joined her on journeys around the UK and Europe after the war, it said.
He is to be auctioned on Tuesday and his estimated sale price is between £800 and £1,200.
The toy specialist has previously sold a Star Wars Bib Fortuna Figure for £36,000, a Meccano Boba Fett bounty hunter for £21,000 and a single Matchbox car for £11,000.
It has also set a number of world records for prices achieved for die cast models.
