Guisborough Sunday footballers 'forced to urinate in bushes'
A group of Sunday league footballers say they are having to urinate in bushes after being locked out of toilet and changing facilities.
Three Fiddles FC had been allowed to use leisure centre facilities next to Guisborough's King George V fields.
But, amid confusion over who is responsible for them, they have been told they can no longer use them.
Manager Chris Gowland said it was "not on for the lads to have to wee in the bushes".
"There are people walking their dogs and kids running about," he said.
"Sometimes the lads are getting changed on the touchline in the pouring rain, or in their cars."
The problem began after Guisborough Town FC was given permission to fence off pitches on the playing fields, which it leases from Redcar and Cleveland Council, to deter dog fouling, litter and anti-social behaviour.
The club said it did not own the facilities, which were managed by Redcar and Cleveland Council, but the authority referred questions about their closure back to the club, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A council spokesman said it had a lease agreement with the club for the fields.
But club junior teams secretary Chris Wood said this "doesn't include the changing rooms and we don't own them or lease them".
A member of staff at the leisure centre had agreed to open the changing rooms for players but "someone higher up in the council" said they were not allowed to, Mr Gowland said.
"We kept asking, saying we would pay for their use, but just got no answer, we are just banging our heads against a brick wall."
