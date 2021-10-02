Cleveland police chief Steve Turner referred to watchdog
Cleveland's police and crime commissioner has been referred to the police watchdog over a caution for theft he received in the 1990s.
Steve Turner has admitted receiving the police caution while working as a manager at a supermarket.
Middlesbrough Labour MP Andy McDonald used parliamentary privilege to claim he had been sacked by a former employer for "systematic theft".
Mr Turner said he "voluntarily" resigned and was not sacked.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had received two referrals concerning Mr Turner's conduct from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel, which scrutinises the PCC's work and decisions.
The IOPC said "any indication a criminal offence may have been committed" by a PCC must be referred and it would then "determine whether the matter should be criminally investigated".
Two referrals were "being assessed to determine what further action may be required from us", a spokesman said.
In an open letter on his social media Mr Turner said he made a "stupid error" and it had been a "minor incident".
He also insisted he had "diligently followed all the rules" governing the appointment of police and crime commissioners.
Labour's Mr McDonald said he was unfit to hold office and should step down with immediate effect, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A spokeswoman for Mr Turner's office said: "We extend our full co-operation to the panel and the IOPC and we will assist them with any enquiries they need to make."
