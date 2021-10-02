BBC News

Middlesbrough cyclist death: Man charged with murder

Image source, Family handout
Image caption, Carl Eland was left with serious head injuries and died in hospital

A man has been charged with the murder of a cyclist who died days after being hit by a car.

Carl Eland, 37, from North Ormesby in Middlesbrough, was left with serious head injuries and died later in hospital.

He had been cycling with a 24-year-old woman who was not seriously injured.

They were hit between Homerton Road and Gribdale Road in Middlesbrough in August. A burnt-out white Vauxhall Insignia was found abandoned nearby.

The 20-year-old man is due to appear before Teesside magistrates later.

Another 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released on police bail.

