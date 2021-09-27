CCTV released in Teesside supermarket alcohol theft inquiry
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after thefts of alcohol amounting to thousands of pounds from Tesco stores on Teesside.
The branch in Ingleby Barwick was targeted twice on 15 September with amounts worth £695 and £559 taken.
It is believed the same man returned on 21 September and took £515 worth.
Tesco has since contacted police regarding further thefts from stores at Eaglescliffe and Northallerton amounting to a total of £2,500.
Cleveland Police said they would like to speak to anyone with information, or to the man himself as he might be able to help with the ongoing investigation.
