Teesside International Airport runway closed following light aircraft incident
- Published
A pilot and two passengers have been taken to hospital following an incident involving a light aircraft at Teesside International Airport.
A spokesperson said the incident happened at 09:39 GMT on Saturday and those onboard were taken to hospital.
Durham Police said officers were on scene and the runway has been closed while an investigation is carried out.
An eye witness said: "I turned around and then the engine just cut out, I'd say they were about 100ft high."
Several flights have been diverted to Newcastle International Airport.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.