Six in Newcastle court on people smuggling charges
- Published
Six men have been appeared in court accused of being part of a network alleged to have smuggled hundreds of Iraqi-Kurdish migrants into the UK.
It is alleged they used vehicles, including refrigerated lorries and a camper van, to try to bring people in from the continent.
Five of the six, who are aged between 27 to 64, are from Teesside, the other is from London.
Magistrates bailed them to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 21 October.
The accused are:
- Bestoon Abdullah Moslih, 38, of Stockton.
- Khaled Mahmud, 47, of Lambeth, London .
- Marek Sochanic, 27,of Hartlepool.
- Gurprit Peter Kahlon Singh, 64, of Thornaby.
- Mohammed Kheder Zada, 40, of Wynyard, Teesside.
- Pareiz Abdullah, 38, of Middlesbrough.
The National Crime Agency had previously said the charges followed a "long and complex investigation" involving law enforcement agencies in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and UK.
