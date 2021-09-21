Cleveland PCC Steve Turner accused of theft by MP
- Published
An MP has used parliamentary privilege to claim a police and crime commissioner was "sacked" by a former employer for "systematic theft".
Andy McDonald, who represents Middlesbrough, made the allegation against Steve Turner, the police and crime commissioner for Cleveland.
The Labour MP said Mr Turner should resign immediately.
Mr Turner, a Conservative, said he would call on Mr McDonald to retract his "unsubstantiated allegations".
In a statement to the Press Association, Mr Turner said: "This is an appalling use of parliamentary privilege and I will be calling on Mr McDonald to retract his unsubstantiated allegations."
Parliamentary privilege enables MPs to say whatever they wish in the House of Commons without fear of being sued for defamation.
Mr McDonald intervened on shadow cabinet office minister Cat Smith during a Commons debate linked to the Elections Bill.
He told the Commons chamber: "On the topic of police and crime commissioner elections, is she as staggered as I am to learn that the Conservative Party's PCC for Cleveland, Steve Turner, who was elected earlier this year, was in fact sacked in the early-2000s for systematic theft of merchandise from his then employer, Safeway supermarket, at their Norton store?
"Does she agree with me that it's totally untenable for someone who is engaged in such criminal behaviour to hold the position of PCC and he must resign from his role with immediate effect?"
Ms Smith replied: "I'd certainly agree with him it is totally untenable for a criminal to hold the position of police and crime commissioner, and that if what my honourable friend has shared with the House is true then I would expect a resignation and a by-election for that police and crime commissioner with immediate effect."
Mr Turner, a former Redcar and Cleveland borough councillor, was elected PCC in May after winning 74,023 votes, almost double that of his nearest rival, Labour's Matthew Storey.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.