Bilsdale transmitter: New TV mast could be working by 5 October
Engineers hope a new TV and radio mast to replace the Bilsdale transmitter will be working by 5 October.
Arqiva are building a 262ft (80m)-high temporary mast in a quarry close to the Bilsdale transmitter, which caught fire on 10 August cutting off signal to more than a million people.
The company said the temporary fix should serve about 90% of the homes previously covered by Bilsdale.
However, the planned completion date is dependant on "agreeable weather".
A BBC spokesman said if conditions remain clear, the temporary mast could be operational for digital TV by 5 October, with DAB radio following "a day or two after".
He said: "The transition will bring with it some disruption and the need for [TV] viewers to retune in many areas.
"Work to understand how best to support viewers through that process is ongoing."
A new generator is also being installed at the Arncliffe Wood mast after "incidents leading to loss of [digital TV] services" in the last few days.
Meanwhile, Arqiva intend to remove the fire-damaged mast, which at 1,032ft (315m) tall was the tenth tallest structure in the UK, and replace it with a "more resilient temporary 80m mast", the spokesman said.
BBC television remains available on iPlayer and radio stations can be listened to on BBC Sounds.
