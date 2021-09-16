Covid: Compulsory jab 'risks Stockton care home staff shortages'
Compulsory Covid jabs for care workers will leave some homes "extremely short" of staff, a councillor has warned.
Those working or volunteering in a home in England must be fully vaccinated by 11 November unless exempt.
Stockton Council heard the required interval between doses meant anyone needing a first injection must have it before Friday.
Councillor Luke Frost said the vaccine requirement was "putting a lot more pressure on services".
"I think that, come 11 November, we're going to find ourselves extremely short of social care staff," he said.
"We already know the retention of staff is very short within the sector - I just think this might push one or two of our care homes or care home services over that threshold."
MPs voted to back compulsory vaccinations for care home staff in England in July.
Stockton councillors have been told there were 91 care workers in the borough who had declined Covid jabs at that point, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Officials from the Care Quality Commission told councillors "fixed penalty notices" could be given to providers whose staff do not comply.
But the Unison union described the rule as "draconian" and "heavy-handed".
Regional secretary Clare Williams said if unvaccinated staff were unable to work and "roles can't be filled, the level and volume of care offered will be reduced".
"Vaccine-hesitant staff must be offered reassurance and persuasion, not threats and ultimatums," she said.
The Department of Health and Social Care said more than 90% of care home staff had received their first vaccine dose.
