Motorcycle rider killed in crash with car on A171

image captionThe collision was at the junction of West Lane

A man has been killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

It happened on the A171, at the junction of West Lane, south of Moorsholm on the edge of the North York Moors, at 18:00 BST on Thursday.

The motorcyclist, who was going west on a Suzuki, suffered fatal injuries in the collision with a VW Golf. His name has not yet been released.

Cleveland Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.

