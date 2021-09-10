Motorcycle rider killed in crash with car on A171
A man has been killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
It happened on the A171, at the junction of West Lane, south of Moorsholm on the edge of the North York Moors, at 18:00 BST on Thursday.
The motorcyclist, who was going west on a Suzuki, suffered fatal injuries in the collision with a VW Golf. His name has not yet been released.
Cleveland Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.
