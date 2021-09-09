A174 closed as stolen car crashes during police pursuit
A stolen car has crashed while being chased by police officers, closing a main road through Teesside.
The Mercedes hit a number of police cars and road barriers while it was being pursued following reports of a burglary in Redcar on Thursday, Cleveland Police said.
The A174 is currently closed eastbound between the Greystones roundabout and Marton Road in Middlesbrough.
Three men in the car were arrested. One of them needed medical treatment.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
