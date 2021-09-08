Bilsdale transmitter: Arqiva apologises for fire damage signal delays
- Published
The boss of the firm which owns the fire-damaged Bilsdale TV mast has said sorry for delays in restoring services.
The 1,032ft (315m) tall mast caught fire on 10 August and affected TV and radio for a million people across North Yorkshire, Teesside and County Durham.
Arqiva chief executive Paul Donovan apologised but said replacing the 500-tonne transmitter "at the flick of a switch" was not feasible.
He said a probe into the fire continued but ruled out vandalism or arson.
Mr Donovan did reveal the blaze started between 75ft (25m) and 150ft (50m) up the structure, but refused to be drawn on speculation that a lightning strike was to blame.
Improvements with a temporary transmitter at Sutton Bank, which went live on Wednesday, have enhanced coverage to 100,000 homes in the Vale of York, the company said.
Arqiva also wants to erect a 262ft (80m) temporary mast in a quarry near to the damaged transmitter to replace services to 90% of those still affected.
Mr Donovan said it would take three weeks to build after planning permission was granted, which he said was "imminent", although he stressed it would still need more than 100 helicopter trips to construct it.
Once the cause of the fire has been determined, the company will investigate if the mast "can be reused or will need to be dismantled".
When asked if more could have done to improve services, Mr Donovan said he did not believe his company "could have done anything faster than we have".
"We're at 2,200ft high here and added to it is the height of the transmitter. That gives you the coverage," he said.
He added: "I apologise for what has happened because we deliver one of life's essential services. There are many people who, through the pandemic, have relied on these services.
"We deliver for their mental health to gather family around. We are part of the glue that holds society together and so when that cord is cut that's a serious issue."
Mr Donovan said he was meeting councils, housing associations and organisations such as Age UK to see how to help the most vulnerable people left without any service at all.
The worst affected households are being given a partial refund of their TV licence, but when asked whether Arqiva should help foot the bill, Mr Donovan said it was too early to discuss compensation and the BBC had not approached him.
Customers will be able to request an extension to their licence through the TV Licensing website, or via calling TV Licensing on 0300 790 6096 from Friday.
Further advice regarding services can be found here.
BBC television remains available on iPlayer and radio stations can be listened to on BBC Sounds.
Some Freeview channels have been restored but some viewers may need to retune. More information can be found online or by calling 0800 121 4828.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.