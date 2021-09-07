Toni Butler murder inquiry: Two men arrested
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the death of a woman on Teesside.
Toni Butler, 25, died after she was found by paramedics who were called to a property in Vulcan Way, Thornaby, in June.
The two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on Tuesday morning and remain in custody, Cleveland Police said.
A 28-year-old woman appeared in court charged with murder earlier this year and was remanded in custody.
