Durham Police warns against cannabis derivative vaping
Police are warning against a "dangerous new trend" involving young people vaping the cannabis derivatives CBD and THC.
A boy from Barnard Castle was left "debilitated" after taking the "harmful concoction" which can cause "nasty" side-effects, Durham Police said.
The dull yellow liquid is being sold in sports drink bottles and distributed in small, unlabelled bottles.
A large quantity has been seized by police.
A force spokesperson said: "Thankfully the teenager was at home at the time and was able to get help when he became unwell.
"But officers particularly want to warn any young people who may be offered or use the liquid, especially in remote areas around Barnard Castle and Teesdale."
THC and CBD are the most well-known of more than 100 different cannabinoids found in cannabis plants.
Recreational users use THC, a psychoactive cannabinoid and controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act, to get "high".
CBD, or cannabidiol, does not have a psychoactive effect and, in its pure form, is not controlled.
It is illegal to buy vaping devices and liquids under the age of 18.
