Bilsdale transmitter fire: TV Licence refund offered to worst affected
- Published
Viewers unable to watch television for more than a month due to the Bilsdale transmitter fire are to be offered a partial refund to their TV Licence.
A million people were impacted by the blaze across Teesside, North Yorkshire and County Durham.
The majority of homes affected - more than 400,000 - have had services restored.
All services were due to be completed by today but a legal wrangle has led to delays.
The fire broke out on 10 August at the site on the North York Moors and also affected Freeview, DAB, and FM radio
The refunds will be offered to people who have been unable to receive TV coverage for more than a month, and who are unable to view BBC programming via BBC iPlayer and on cable and satellite platforms.
The story was first reported in The Northern Echo.
Mast operator Arqiva said talks were ongoing with the landowner to reach an agreement so it could put up a 260ft (80m) temporary mast.
Homes that had a signal restored within a month will not be eligible for a refund.
Addresses will be cross-referenced with postcodes impacted by the coverage outage.
A TV Licensing spokesperson said: "Customers in the affected area who have been unable to receive TV coverage for over a month, and who are unable to view BBC programming through BBC iPlayer and on cable and satellite platforms, will be eligible for a refund or be offered a free extension to their TV Licence to cover the months affected.
"We are continuing to work with our suppliers Arqiva to ensure services in the affected area are resumed as soon as possible."
Customers will be able to request an extension to their licence through the TV Licensing website, or via calling TV Licensing call centre on 0300 790 6096 after 10 September.
Further advice regarding services can be found here.
BBC television remains available on iPlayer and radio stations can be listened to on BBC Sounds.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.