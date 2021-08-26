Middlesbrough cyclist murder probe: Carl Eland named as victim
- Published
A cyclist whose death is being investigated as murder has been named by police.
Carl Eland, 37, died on Wednesday after suffering head injuries when he was hit by a car in Middlesbrough.
Mr Eland, who was from the North Ormesby area, had been cycling with a 24-year-old woman on Saturday.
They were hit in a "deliberate and targeted act" while in Homerton Road and Gribdale Road at about 21:05 GMT, Cleveland Police said.
The woman was not seriously injured.
A white Vauxhall Insignia was later found abandoned nearby having been severely damaged by fire.
Police said Mr Eland was a father and his family were being supported by specially trained officers.
The force has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Two men, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder while a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All have been released on police bail.
