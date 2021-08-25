Hartlepool solar farm 'to power thousands of homes' approved
Plans for a solar farm on Teesside that could power thousands of homes have been approved.
The development, on a 155-acre (63 hectares) site on the outskirts of Hartlepool, was given unanimous backing by the local council.
Applicant CS UK Holdings III Ltd said it would have a 40-year lifespan and power 14,500 properties annually.
During the consultation period concerns were raised over the potential "industrialisation" of rural land.
The solar farm is planned for agricultural fields situated immediately south of the A179 near to Hart village.
'Valuable contribution'
A planning, design and access statement, submitted in support of the application, said the development would have substantial benefits for the area.
It claimed these included "making a substantial contribution to renewable energy generation levels, in turn making a valuable contribution to tackling climate change".
Elwick Parish Council and Dalton Piercy Parish Council had previously voiced worries about loss of rural space, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However, at the meeting to decide the plans, councillors were told the development did not represent a change of use to industrial land.
The applicant's representative added that the fields would remain in agricultural use when the solar farm was operational, as the land would be grazed by sheep to help manage grass and weeds.
Once the agreed operational period ends the solar farm equipment would be removed and the land returned to open countryside, councillors were told.
