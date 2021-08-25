Hemlington murder probe as cyclist dies days after crash
A cyclist has died days after being seriously injured in a car crash, sparking a murder investigation.
Cleveland Police said the 37-year-old man suffered head injuries when he and a female cyclist, 24, were hit by a white Vauxhall Insignia in Middlesbrough on Saturday.
The man died in hospital on Wednesday. The woman was not seriously injured.
Three men arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail.
A force spokeswoman said the crash, at about 21:00 BST in Homerton Road and Gribdale Road, was a "deliberate and targeted act".
The car was later found nearby "abandoned with severe fire damage", the spokeswoman said.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a white Vauxhall Insignia travelling along Stainton Way, Hemlington, at about 16:50 BST on Sunday, to get in touch.
Two men, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder while a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.