Blind cats seek home after Peterlee rescue
- Published
Two blind cats who were rescued from the streets at Christmas are seeking a new home.
The RSPCA found the feral kittens, who have been named Gabriel and Arthur, in a builder's yard in Peterlee.
Both have had their eyes removed after suffering the effects of cat flu, the charity said.
"They are now available to be rehomed but sadly have had little interest so far," RSPCA rehoming co-ordinator Sophie Moran-Barker said.
She said: "Arthur and Gabriel are adorable, friendly and loving kittens who, after all they have been through, really deserve to find themselves a special home.
"We worry that potential adopters have been put off because the kittens lost their eyes but being blind does not stop them from leading a full and exciting life.
"Arthur and Gabriel will need to be rehomed as indoor cats together due to their lack of sight but they're quite independent.
"Once they have settled in and get used to their surroundings they are really like any other playful kittens."
The cats, who were about 14 weeks old when they were rescued, are currently at the RSPCA's centre in Darlington.