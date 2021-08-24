Third arrest after Middlesbrough cyclists hit by car
- Published
A third person has been arrested after two cyclists were struck by a car in Middlesbrough.
The 24-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and a woman, 37, minor injuries in the crash on Saturday.
Cleveland Police said it was believed to be a deliberate targeted attack, and a 20-year-old man was being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.
Two other men aged 20 and 28 also arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed.
The collision happened on Homerton Road and Gribdale Road at about 21:05 BST, and a white Vauxhall Insignia was later found abandoned nearby with severe fire damage.
Detectives are now appealing to anyone with information or anyone who saw a white Vauxhall Insignia travelling along Stainton Way, Hemlington, at approximately 16:50 BST, or who may have CCTV or dashcam of the vehicle, to get in touch.
