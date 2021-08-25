BBC News

Kirkleatham Walled Garden has been shut for 30 years

image captionIt is hoped the walled garden will attract 30,000 visitors a year

A walled garden in Redcar which has been closed for more than 30 years has reopened after a revamp costing £9m.

The Grade II-listed Kirkleatham Walled Garden has been restored to its former glory, with formal gardens, a café, shop and 350-seat pavilion for events.

Redcar and Cleveland Council said it hoped around 30,000 visitors a year would flock to the attraction.

Council leader Mary Lanigan said the garden was "stunning" and fit to host weddings among other big events.

image captionAs well as the formal gardens, there is a café, shop and 350-seat pavilion for events on site

She said: "It's all encompassing - it's going to give the economy a big lift and all the staff are local so it's created jobs as well.

"When the project started the walls were falling down, it's nothing like it was.

"The vision was to create a venue for this area where people can come for such events as weddings. It's quite stunning."

She also said the venue would be a place of learning with a catering and horticultural academy, offering about 160 traineeships and apprenticeships.

image captionThe site was expected to reopen in the spring but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council drew up plans to regenerate the gardens in 2015.

The project was funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Coastal Communities Fund and Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.

The site was expected to reopen in the spring but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

image captionA catering and horticultural academy at the revamped site will offer about 160 traineeships and apprenticeships to students
image sourceRedcar and Cleveland Borough Council
image captionCouncil leader Mary Lanigan said the site would also be a place of learning

