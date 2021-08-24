Stockton care home failed to protect vulnerable youngsters
- Published
A children's home which failed to protect two vulnerable youngsters has been rated inadequate following a damning inspection.
The facility in Stockton-on-Tees had "difficulty attracting competent staff", Ofsted found, and leaders demonstrated a raft of failings.
The home has not been identified by the watchdog.
Operator Cambian Childcare said a new manager had been appointed to address the shortcomings.
In a visit conducted at the beginning of July, Ofsted found the two children's progress had been compromised by staff who were unable to understand their needs resulting in the pair becoming disengaged from workers and at risk of self harm.
Social care inspector Jane Titley also raised concerns about a lack of support to help one of the children understand their cultural background and identity.
'Extremely vulnerable'
Her report added the youngster's experiences of trauma were not well understood by staff.
One of them was said to be "extremely vulnerable" to exploitation as workers had not been given relevant training in the subject.
Children had self-harmed since living in the home, the report said, but staff did not always understand the wider implications of this behaviour.
Risk assessments were also criticised, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ofsted's report criticised low staff numbers which resulted in children "being cared for by staff who are either tired due to long hours worked or are unfamiliar to them".
The Cambian Group offers services to more than 2,000 children in England and Wales at 195 care homes.
In response to the report, a spokesman said: "We have appointed a new manager who will work to address the concerns highlighted by Ofsted and return the home to the standard that we would expect."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.