Woman pulled to ground by hair in Hemlington £350 robbery
- Published
A robber pulled a woman to the ground by her hair before stealing £350 from her, police have said.
The woman in her 40s was with a child when she was approached by a man in Hemlington, Middlesbrough, at about 13:00 on Saturday.
Cleveland Police said she was attacked and her bag containing a case was stolen.
The suspect is described as white and tall with short, light hair and has a slightly heavy build.
He was wearing a dark tracksuit and had a scar or mark above his left eyebrow, a police spokeswoman said.
The force said the robbery occurred on the black path between Bluebell Beck and Coatham Close.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.