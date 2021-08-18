Bilsdale transmitter fire: Fresh hopes to restore services
TV viewers hit by a loss of coverage after a transmitter caught fire should see a "significant improvement" by the weekend, the operator has said.
The Bilsdale blaze also impacted Freeview, DAB, and FM radio signals for a million people over a week ago.
Residents in Darlington, Stockton and parts of North Yorkshire will be updated by Arqiva this week, as work is carried out to restore services.
However it could be a further 10 days until service returns to other homes.
A 260ft (80m) temporary mast at the site on the North York Moors is anticipated to be working by 28 August, it said.
Engineering work has been restricted because the area is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Work to boost a signal from the Eston Nab transmitter, and the installation of a further 49ft (15m) mast in Arncliffe Wood, should be completed by the weekend.
Digital radio services for much of Middlesbrough, Stockton and the coast to Hartlepool were restored on Tuesday, the operator said.
"We continue to be in constant dialogue with all our broadcaster customers, Freeview and our regulator Ofcom regarding our plans, and updating MPs to keep them informed," a spokesperson said.
BBC television remains available on iPlayer and radio stations can be listened to on BBC Sounds.
