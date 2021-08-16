Bilsdale transmitter fire: Fire crews gain access to base
Published
Fire crews have gained access to the base of a transmitter for the first time since it was destroyed in a fire.
The blaze at the Bilsdale mast impacted Freeview, DAB, and FM radio signals for more than a million people across North Yorkshire, Teesside and County Durham, and many remain without coverage.
Mast operators Arqiva said the process of assessing the condition of the mast itself could now begin.
Engineers have also been working to boost the Eston Nab transmitter.
An Arqiva spokesman said: "We are currently undertaking additional works at the Eston Nab site to allow us to extend the coverage area of the signal to cover parts of Darlington, Richmond and Barnard Castle among others which we expect to be complete this week.
"We are grateful to our landowners who continue to provide access to their lands to allow this critical work to take place."
BBC television remains available on iPlayer and radio stations can be listened to on BBC Sounds.
